Citi lifts AAPL estimates on holiday demand

Citi analyst Jim Suva maintains a Buy rating on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and raises the target from $250 to $300.

The analyst "materially" increases his earnings estimates, saying he believes "this Christmas is different" for the tech giant.

Suva: "This year Apple is not facing supply yield production constraints nor a staggered iPhone product launch."

The firm's research shows strong Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales for the AirPods and Apple Watch 3 Series.

For Q1, Suva expects $89.5B in revenue (consensus: $87.9B) and $4.58 EPS (consensus: $4.51).