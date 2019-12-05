Citi lifts AAPL estimates on holiday demand

Citi analyst Jim Suva maintains a Buy rating on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and raises the target from $250 to $300.
The analyst "materially" increases his earnings estimates, saying he believes "this Christmas is different" for the tech giant.
Suva: "This year Apple is not facing supply yield production constraints nor a staggered iPhone product launch."
The firm's research shows strong Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales for the AirPods and Apple Watch 3 Series.
For Q1, Suva expects $89.5B in revenue (consensus: $87.9B) and $4.58 EPS (consensus: $4.51).
Apple shares are up 1.1% to $264.62. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.
Now read: Apple Bulls Are Frogs »
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on AAPL