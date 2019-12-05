Algernon Pharma up 29% on encouraging ifenprodil data

Thinly traded nano cap Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:BTHCF) is up 29% in early trade, albeit on turnover of only 19K shares, in reaction to its announcement of "positive" results from a cough study conducted by CRO outfit Pharmidex in a guinea pig citric acid challenge model.

Ifenprodil showed a 42% reduction in mean cough frequency compared to control, better than a 20% relative reduction for Merck's (MRK -0.4% ) Phase 3-stage gefapixant (MK-7264).

A Phase 2 trial is next up.

Algernon has repurposed ifenprodil (NP-120) for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The small molecule NMDA receptor glutamate receptor antagonist was originally developed by Sanofi to treat peripheral circulatory disorders under the brand name Cerocal.