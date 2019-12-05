Possible Fink successor out at BlackRock

Mark Wiseman, global head of active equities at BlackRock (BLK +0.8% ), is leaving the firm following an alleged "violation of the company's relationships at work policy," according to an internal memo signed by CEO Larry Fink and President Rob Kapito.

Earlier this year, Jeff Smith, head of the human resources group, left after more than a decade at the group because "he failed to adhere to company policy."

"Our culture has always been one of BlackRock's greatest strengths, and it is deeply disappointing that two senior executives have departed the firm in the same year because of their personal conduct."