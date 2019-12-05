Duluth Holdings +39% after earnings smasher

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) sails higher after revenue, EPS and adjusted EBITDA in Q3 all topped expectations.

The 12.2% sales growth during the quarter was driven by a 2.9% growth in direct net sales and 24.1% growth in retail net sales, with increases in both the men's and women’s businesses.

Looking ahead, the retailer sees full-year revenue of $610M to $620M vs. $615M consensus and EPS of $0.60 to $0.66 vs. $0.61 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $51M to $55M is anticipated vs. $52M consensus.

Shares of Duluth Holdings are up 39.18% to trade at their highest level since the early part of September.

