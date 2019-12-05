Big Lots Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, December 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (+0.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BIG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.