Canadian Tire under fire from Spruce Point Capital

Shares of Canadian Tire (OTC:CDNTF) are on watch after Spruce Point Capital issues a Strong Sell recommendation.

The firm says it believes that Canadian Tire is a challenged brick-and-mortar retailer perceived as a dependable mid-single-digit grower on an increasingly precarious foundation of unsustainable debt. Spruce Point maintains that Canadian Tire's recent financial results dependent on aggressive accounting practices. "We also believe the market has failed to realize multiple signals of financial stress," warns the Sprice Point.

Downside potential of 30% to 50% is seen on Canadian Tire.