Stocks wobble between small gains and losses

Stocks open with mixed results, as the market tries to recoup more of its trade-induced losses from earlier this week; Dow -0.1% , S&P 500 +0.1% and Nasdaq +0.2% .

China's Commerce Ministry spokesman said the U.S. and China remain in close communications but did not offer details on how the negotiations were proceeding.

U.S. weekly jobless claims came in lighter than expected, easing worries from disappointing private payrolls results.

Major European markets are mixed, with France's CAC +0.5% but Germany's DAX -0.2% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite both closing +0.7% .

In U.S. corporate news, Dollar General ( +0.8% ) and Kroger ( -2.1% ) are trending in opposite directions following earnings reports.

All 11 S&P sectors trade within 0.3% of their flatlines, with communication services ( +0.3% ) among the early leaders and the defensive-oriented utilities ( -0.3% ) and real estate ( -0.3% ) groups lagging.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, raising the two-year yield up 2 bps to 1.60% and the 10-year yield by 4 bps to 1.82%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% to 97.42.