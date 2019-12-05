Goldman Sachs dials up the conviction on Nike

Goldman Sachs upgrades Nike (NKE +1.5% ) to a Buy rating from Neutral and adds the stock to its closely-watched Conviction List.

"We believe Nike is a unique asset, where a strong brand combined with a disruptive and innovative strategy are positioning the business for multi year growth, expansion in margins, and higher returns on invested capital," advise analyst Alexandra Walvis and team.

Perhaps the biggest pullout of the Goldman report is the confidence expressed in Nike's business in China. The firm sees Nike growing China sales at a high teens rate.