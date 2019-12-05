Avalara bull says buy on pullback

Yesterday, Avalara (AVLR -0.1% ) announced that CFO Bill Ingram would retire and join the board of directors, effective March 31.

Ross Tennenbaum, current EVP of strategic initiatives, will take on the CFO role.

Stephens analyst James Rutherford advises investors to buy AVLR on any pullback following the news.

Rutherford doesn't think Ingram's departure "is an indication of any negative trends in the business." The analyst sees Avalara "has never been in a better position" and expects 2020 to be "a great year for revenue outperformance."

Stephens maintains an Overweight rating and $105 target on AVLR. The company has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.