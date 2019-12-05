Hospital operators file suit against proposed price transparency rule

As expected, hospital groups filed a lawsuit yesterday in Washington, DC aimed at blocking a proposed Trump administration rule requiring them to disclose negotiated rates with payers. The industry turned to the courts after intensive lobbying efforts came up empty.

The legal route has already paid dividends to hospitals. About a year ago, they blocked the administration from cutting Medicare payments for certain drugs. In September, a judge ordered the administration to stop Medicare cuts to doctors who see certain patients in some hospital clinics (the cuts targeted higher prices paid to some hospital clinics for the same care delivered in non-hospital clinics).

The transparency rule is set to take effect in 2021 if upheld.

