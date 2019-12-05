AZZ jumps 16% on Q2 results beat; raises FY20 guidance

AZZ (AZZ +16.6% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 6% Y/Y to $236.2M, with Energy segment sales at $111.35M (+4.5% Y/Y), and Metal Coatings sales at $124.84M (+7.4% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin expanded by 125 bps to 22.3%; and operating margin expanded by 172 bps to 9.4%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $38.24M, compared to $16.69M a year ago.

Consolidated bookings were down 6.3% to $238M.

Energy segment backlog was $301.9M (-10.1% Y/Y) for the quarter.

FY20 Guidance, raised: Revenues $1.02B to $1.06B (prior $0.95B - $1.03B); and EPS $2.60 to $2.90 (prior $2.25 to $2.75).

Previously: AZZ EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Dec. 5)