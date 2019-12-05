Rage against the Peloton machine

Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) are down 3.85% as the bouncy trading continues on the fitness equipment seller.

The uproar over the company's holiday commercial is still circulating, with a Detroit Free Press article this morning highlighting fairly clearly why the ad is coming across as "tone deaf" to many.

Yesterday, Peloton confirmed a report that it dropped its digital-only subscription rate to $12.49 per month from $19.99 previously. It's unclear if that pricing decision had anything to do with the advertising miscue.

Analysts are still bullish in general on the long-term Peloton story, but some have conceded that the backlash to the ad could prevent at least a few husbands from giving the gift Peloton this holiday season without a check on the spousal front.

Sector watch: Workout peer Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is up 3.55% on the day and 20.40% for the last month. Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) is 6.05% higher on the day and 25.75% for the last week.

Previously: Peloton ad goes viral (Dec. 3)

Previously: Peloton -4% as company plays defense (Dec. 4)