KLX Energy Services -18% post Q3 earnings miss

KLX Energy Services tanks (KLXE -18.2% ) as Q3 earnings came in below expectations.

Revenues declined 18.4% Q/Q to $134.5M; Completion, production & intervention services revenues declined ~20%, 15% and 18%, respectively,

During the quarter, the company incurred a charge of ~$13M, as well as amid rapid deterioration in industry conditions, recorded a non-cash asset impairment charge of ~$46M.

Adjusted EBITDA margin declined ~710bps to 12.9%

Reported adjusted operating loss of 4M as compared to adjusted operating earnings of $11.9M

Generated ~$41m in cash flow from operations and ~$31M of free cash flow, increasing its cash balance to ~$121M.

The company said that it expects customer activity to decline further in Q4 due to continued intense focus by E&P customers on free cash flow, as well as budget exhaustion and seasonal issues.

Previously: KLX Energy Services Holdings EPS misses by $3.16, misses on revenue (Dec. 5)

Previously: KLX Energy to implement cost cuts amid 'abrupt deterioration' (Nov. 19)