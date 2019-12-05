Exxon plans 31-well campaign off Guyana - Argus

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.3% ) says it is awaiting regulatory approval for a 31-well exploration program in three blocks offshore Guyana.

XOM tells Argus it plans to start production imminently from the Liza field on the deepwater Stabroek block, starting with 120K bbl/day and rising to 750K bbl/day in 2025.

The company plans to drill 25 exploration wells on Stabroek, three on the Kaieteur block and another three on the Canje block.

XOM recently announced a 14th discovery at Stabroek, boosting total estimated recoverable reserves to more than 6B boe.