CyrusOne -5.6% after report of ransomware attack

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) is 5.6% lower today after a report that the data center provider was hit with a ransomware attack.

Shares have pared their worst decline.

The company's data centers were hit yesterday by a version of REvil (Sodinokibi) ransomware, a family of code that hit a number of managed service providers in June as well as Texas local governments and U.S. dentist offices in August.

ZDNet says the company's working with law enforcement and forensics firms to probe the attack.