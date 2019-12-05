Baytex Energy OKs 2020 capital budget, names Bly as new Chairman

Baytex Energy (BTE -1.4%) says it plans a 2020 capital budget of $500M-$575M, which is designed to generate average annual production of 93K-97K boe/day.
BTE estimates 62% of its production will occur in Canada with the remaining 38% in the Eagle Ford shale; in Canada, development activity is largely focused on the Viking, where the company plans to invest 45% of its capital drilling ~220 net wells.
The company says it lowered net debt by $294M in the first nine months of 2019, and expects to generate at least $100M of free cash flow during 2020.
BTE's board also appoints Mark Bly as the company's new Chairman; he joined the board in 2017 and this March was named Lead Independent Director and Chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee.
