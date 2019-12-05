Acadia Pharma up 16% on pimavanserin data in dementia psychosis

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD +16% ) is up on almost double normal volume in reaction to positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, HARMONY, evaluating Nuplazid (pimavanserin) for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis, a Breakthrough Therapy-tagged indication. The data were presented at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference in San Diego.

The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction (2.8-fold) in the risk of relapse compared to placebo. A key secondary endpoint, reduction (2.2-fold) in the risk of discontinuation for any reason, was also met.

The company plans to meet with the FDA in H1 2020 to discuss a supplemental marketing application.

The FDA approved the atypical antipsychotic in April 2016 for Parkinson's disease psychosis.

The company will host a KOL event this evening at 7:15 pm Pacific Time to discuss the results.