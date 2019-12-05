Powell Industries up 14% post Q4 results beat

Powell Industries (POWL +14.7% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 10.1% Y/Y to $148.5M, and orders totaled $168M (+107.7% Y/Y).

Q4 gross margin improved by 143 bps to 19.2%; and operating margin improved by 290 bps to 5.2%.

SG&A expenses were $19.71M (+7.7% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenue 13.3% down by 30 bps.

Backlog as of September 30, 2019, was $419M (+60.5% Y/Y).

Free cash flow for the current quarter was $34M.

“As we exit fiscal 2019, based upon our current backlog level as well as our expectation of sustained inquiry activity across our core end markets, we anticipate that fiscal 2020 will generate a solid increase in revenue over fiscal 2019”, mentioned Michael Metcalf, CFO.

