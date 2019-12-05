OPEC+ talking larger than expected 500K bbl/day output cut, Russia says

Crude oil (USO +1.1% ) continues to climb after Russian energy minister Novak said OPEC+ is discussing a larger than expected 500K bbl/day production cut, greater than the 400K-barrel reduction speculated ahead of this week's meeting.

January WTI +0.8% to $58.93/bbl; Brent +1% to $63.66/bbl.

Helima Croft, RBC's head of global commodities strategy, tells CNBC it is her understanding that a larger cut has the support of the OPEC core operating group, as well as Russia.

OPEC+, which includes the 14-member cartel and other producers including Russia, has cut output by 1.2M bbl/day since the beginning of the year, and the current deal runs through next March.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, OILU, DTO, USL, USOU, OILD, WTIU, USOI, OLO, OILK, USOD, SZO, OLEM, WTID, OILX