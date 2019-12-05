Imac up 3% on new wellness programs at treatment centers

Ultra-thinly traded nano cap IMAC Holdings (IMAC +2.6% ) is up on a healthy 80x surge in volume in response to its launch of new subscription-based wellness maintenance programs at its Regenerative Medicine Treatment Centers effective January 1, 2020.

The Flex Plan will require a $10 membership fee and $50 monthly fee which will include a consultation from a company medical practitioner and will offer members four chiropractic adjustments per month. The Plus Plan consists of a $50 membership fee and a $95 monthly fee for all Flex Plan benefits, four decompression visits per month, and one platelet-rich plasma treatment per year. Finally, the Regen Plan, which requires a $100 membership fee and a $300 monthly fee, will include one yearly medical evaluation and one yearly cellular therapy treatment, two platelet rich plasma treatments per year, and access to a 20% discount on additional proprietary regenerative medicine treatments found at the IMAC centers.