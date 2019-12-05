Kelly Services in sale-and-lease deal for HQ

Kelly Services (KELYA +1.1% ) strikes a deal with A.F. Jonna Development & Management to sell and lease back its corporate headquarters in Troy, Michigan.

Kelly is in the midst of a multi-phase renovation of the headquarters building, which will continue through most of 2020.

The agreement is expected to close in early 2020.

CFO update: "This leaseback transaction will enhance Kelly’s ability to focus our resources and attention on our growth and specialty strategies, including our Kelly Anywhere program while continuing to expand our talent relationships in the education, commercial, engineering, IT and science specialties. It also demonstrates our long-term commitment to our Troy headquarters."

