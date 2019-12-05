Oppenheimer sees Wayfair on track to meet Q4 sales expectations

Oppenheimer weighs in on Outperform-rated Wayfair's (W +1.6% ) Thanksgiving weekend performance.

"Overall, we look upon a Thanksgiving holiday sales gain of +36% as about consistent with recent top-line trends at Wayfair," notes analyst Brian Nagel.

"While it can be difficult to tie together top-line expansion over the Thanksgiving holiday and sales growth for the entire fourth quarter, we generally believe that the +36% figure reported by Wayfair suggests that the company is positioned well to post Q4 revenue increases at least in line with a current Street forecast of +28%," he adds.

Nagel and team are optimistic that Wayfair's vendor partners will work to adjust merchandising and pricing disciplines to account better for recent tariff costs. They also see a re-strengthening top line as expense growth pressures ease somewhat.