Trump panel seeks more uranium purchases from U.S. miners - Bloomberg

U.S. uranium producers Energy Fuels (UUUU +12.4% ) and Ur-Energy (URG +11.9% ) are surging following a Bloomberg report that a White House task force is recommending Pres. Trump direct the U.S. government buy more uranium from domestic producers.

The two companies earlier petitioned Trump to place a 25% domestic market quota on foreign imports of uranium, citing national security concerns.

The White House rejected that request in July, but Trump's Nuclear Fuel Working Group is now recommending uranium purchases by the Defense Department and the possible creation of a new national uranium stockpile, according to the report.

Among other potentially relevant tickers: UEC +15.2% , CCJ -1.6% , DNN -0.4% .

ETFs: XLU, UTG, URA, VPU, GUT, BUI, FUTY, IDU, RYU, FXU, UPW, SDP, JHMU, FUGAX