Cellcom details offering of units

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) is down 1.4% in U.S. trading after it filed a supplemental shelf offering report in Israel.

Pursuant to that report, the company is offering up to 36.3M ordinary shares; up to 8.34M series 3 options; and up to 7.6M series 4 options.

Those securities will be issued in units, and each unit will consist of 100 ordinary shares, 23 series 3 options and 21 series 4 options.

The overall offering will come to 306,000 units, and orders will be accepted on a pro rata basis.

Cellcom has accepted early commitments from institutional investors to buy 306,000 units for 980 shekels per unit.