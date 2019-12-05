Scott’s Liquid Gold sells Denver manufacturing operation

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCPK:SLGD) announced that it has sold its manufacturing operation in Denver, Colorado to Elevation Labs Colorado (f/k/a Colorado Quality Products LLC), a beauty and personal care manufacturer.

This transaction will yield net cash proceeds to Scott’s of $0.5M. The companies also agreed to enter into a manufacturing and supply agreement through mid-2020, under which the Denver facility will manufacture Scott’s products during the transition period to long-term manufacturing partners.

The transaction is expected to close on March 1, 2020.