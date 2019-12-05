Five Below bulls bullish on results

While there may be some impact to the bottom line in the current quarter, tariffs aren't creating a big issue, says Jefferies' Randal Konik, following Five Below's (FIVE +3% ) Q3 results last night. He adds annual guidance is solid, and long-term growth remains compelling. Konik sticks with his Buy rating and $150 price target.

Scott Ciccarelli also isn't too worried about tariffs, and lifts his profit outlook for 2020 and 2021. He keeps an Outperform rating and raises his price target by $1 to $144.

Loop Capital's Anthony Chukumba maintains a Buy and $145 price target. He's optimistic about the holiday season, noting Frozen II and the new Star Wars, recently implemented price hikes, and the new Ten Below Gift Shop areas.

Earnings call transcript

Previously: Five Below tops comparable sales expectations (Dec. 4)