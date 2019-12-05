First Cobalt says on track for 2020 refinery restart

First Cobalt (OTCQX:FTSSF) is in good shape for a quick restart of its idled Ontario refinery and should start supplying the North American market next year, President and CEO Trent Mell says.

The company is on schedule for Q1 2020 completion of a pre-feasibility study for a 12 t/d restart and a second definitive feasibility study for a 55 t/d expansion scenario in H2 2021, the CEO says.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) has said it would invest another $40M into recommissioning and expanding the refinery upon completion of a definitive feasibility study for a planned expansion.