Sunesis Pharma down 24% on disappointing vecabrutinib data

Nano cap Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS -24.2% ) slumps on a 20x surge in volume in apparent response to an abstract on an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating BTK inhibitor vecabrutinib in patients with B cell blood cancers. The data will be presented at ASH on Sunday, December 8.

Across cohorts 1-5, there were no responders. 10 patients showed stable cancer but all others (n=19) discontinued due to cancer progression.

A year ago, the company reported safety data on 11 patients from the same study at ASH. Shares sold off over 30% at the time.