Trade court blocks Trump move to kill solar tariff loophole

Solar names (NYSEARCA:TAN) are volatile following news that Pres. Trump's attempt to remove a loophole that shields some Chinese solar panels from tariffs was blocked by the U.S. Court of International Trade.

The trade court issued a preliminary injunction freezing the administration's move to eliminate the provision that exempted bifacial panels from duties.

While a boon to the industry at large, the court's ruling is a setback for companies that make panels in the U.S., including First Solar (FSLR -3.1% ) and SunPower (SPWR -2.2% ).

The ruling came in response to a complaint filed by Invenergy LLC which challenged the government's withdrawal of the exclusion; in its ruling, the court says it granted the injunction because "Invenergy is likely to succeed on the merits."