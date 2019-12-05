Nokia, Telia team on new 5G innovation hub

Nokia (NOK +1% ) and Telia (TLSNY -0.6% ) are teaming up with a new innovation hub highlighting ultra-fast 5G speeds.

Telia Finland has a new connectivity offering targeted at businesses of all sizes, and the companies say that in downtown Helsinki, 5G users on test frequencies experienced live network speeds of 2 Gbps.

At at the yearly Slush start-up event, Telia demonstrated features including facial payment over 5G.

In October, the two companies said they were launching a 5G network at the Nordic countries' biggest shopping center: Helsinki's Mall of Tripla. They intended to test new retail/lifestyle experiences with features including AR and VR, facial and video recognition, and tailored in-store signage, the companies say, along with greater control over stock levels and supply chain, video analytics of customer behavior, and in-store robotics.