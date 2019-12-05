Regulatory delays on MAX grounding could force production halt - Reuters

Significant additional regulatory requirements or delays in returning the 737 MAX to commercial service could cause Boeing (BA -0.5% ) to cut or temporarily halt 737 MAX production, Reuters reports, citing a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Boeing says it does not expect 737 MAX order cancellations due to the grounding to have a material impact on revenues or earnings because of the size of its order backlog and management's ability to mitigate potential impacts by shifting planned customer delivery dates, according to the letter.

The letter was a response to requests from the SEC to clarify the company's comments in earlier filings on the 737 MAX grounding related to revenue and production.