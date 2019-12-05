Rhythm Pharma (+4%) completes enrollment in setmelanotide obesity study

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM +4.3% ) is up on below-average volume in response to its announcement that enrollment has been completed in a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating setmelanotide in Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome patients who are moderately or severely obese.

The primary endpoint of the 32-subject study is the proportion of participants who achieve at least a 10% reduction in body weight from baseline at week 52.

Topline data should be available in in Q4 2020/Q1 2021.

Setmelanotide activates a protein called melanocortin 4 receptor (MC4R) that plays a key role in controlling appetite.