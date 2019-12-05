Kroger slides as analysts question execution

Kroger (KR -4.3% ) says it plans to divest its stake in Lucky's Market on its view that the amount of investment the business would need wouldn't create a good return for the company.

In the opinion of some, it's another example of the company going in several different directions at once.

"Kroger’s three-year plan was underwhelming when it was unveiled two years ago, and since then the company hasn’t consistently impressed with its execution. Kroger is undoubtedly a busy company, but it’s not clear all the hustle is making it a better one," writes Bloomberg Opinion columnist Sarah Halzack.

Analysts note that many Kroger initiatives aren't paying off with margins just yet. JPMorgan's Ken Goldman says Kroger's margin numbers in Q3 were surprisingly disappointing amid the easy comparisons, less competitive pricing environment and possible help from hurricanes during the quarter compared to a year ago.

Previously: Kroger -2% after earnings miss (Dec. 5)