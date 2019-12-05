OPEC membership not an option for Brazil, Petrobras CEO says

Joining OPEC "is not an option that's being considered by the Brazilian government," says Petrobras (PBR +3.3% ) CEO Roberto Castello Branco, after Brazil Pres. Bolsonaro recently welcomed an informal invitation to join the cartel.

The state oil company says the government should not have the power to determine production levels of private operators.

Yesterday, the CEO said PBR plans to pay $34B in dividends over the next five years as it cuts debt and sells assets to shore up its finances.

PBR should pay $3B in dividends next year and raise the amount after 2021, when a reduction of gross debt to $60B triggers an internal rule for higher payments, Castello Branco said at a conference in New York.

The plan marks a major shift for the company, which recently has kept payouts at or near the bare minimum required by law in Brazil, and would mark the latest step by Castello Branco to win back the trust of investors.