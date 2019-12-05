Lockheed Martin talks F-35 program

Lockheed Martin (LMT) updated on its F-35 program at a Credit Suisse conference yesterday.

CS says Lockheed management expects the company to deliver 131 aircraft this year and to build up to a delivery temp of around 170 or 175 aircraft over the next several years. F-35 production revenue growth is expected to be relatively modest due to a downward pricing dynamic.

Lockheed also acknowledged being in an intellectual property dispute with a F-35 customer.

More from Credit Suisse: "The doubling of the fleet from ~400 aircraft now to ~1000 over the next couple of years would be a strong driver of sustainment growth, and management called out follow-on modernization as an opportunity for upside vs its plan. Finally, management reiterated its view that a 5-year performance-based logistics contract would be a high value opportunity for both the customer and Lockheed. Management noted that cash headwinds associated with moving to a PBL structure would be modest."