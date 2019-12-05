Secureworks +21% post Q3 earnings beat; names new CFO

Secureworks up (SCWX +20.5%) as the company says that revenue, gross margin, adjusted EBITDA and cash flow were strong in Q3 and exceeded expectations.
For Q4 2020, the Company expects revenue of $138M - $140M, with GAAP EPS loss of $0.13 - $0.12 and non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.01 to $0.00.
The company also updated FY 2020 guidance and sees sales of ~$549M - $551M, and adjusted EPS loss of $0.03 - $0.02
Forecasts adjusted EBITDA of $11M - $12M and cash flow from operations of $45M - $50M.
Secureworks appoints Paul Parrish as its new CFO, effective Dec. 9, 2019.
He brings over 25 years of experience and most recently he served as CFO at CIOX Health
