Patterson up 13% on FQ2 earnings beat, guidance raise

Patterson Companies (PDCO +13% ) fiscal Q2 results:

Net sales: $1,418.7M (+1.0%); Dental: $564.6M (+4.1%); Animal Health: $848.2M (-1.0%).

Net loss: ($33.1M) (-214.5%); non-GAAP net income: $36.6M (+1.0%); loss/share: ($0.35) (-212.9%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.39 (flat).

Cash flow ops (6 mo.): ($14.7M) (-107.3%).

Fiscal 2020 guidance: EPS: $0.42 - 0.52 from $1.13 - 1.23; non-GAAP EPS: $1.36 - 1.46 from $1.33 - 1.43.

The company has reached an agreement in principle with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia to resolve its investigation into alleged sales of prescription medications by its animal health unit to unlicensed persons.

