Bull sees 2U as acquisition target

KeyBanc analyst Arvind Ramnani sees 2U (TWOU +1% ) as the next M&A target after Instructure agreed to be acquired by Thomas Bravo for $47.60/share in cash.

The analyst notes that TWOU is trading at 2.1x EV/CY20 revenue, while INST's takeout multiple was 5.6x.

Ramnani doesn't expect a buyer to pay the same premium for 2U as the Instructure deal, but a similar multiple offer would amount to about $63/share.

KeyBanc maintains an Overweight rating and $31 target on TWOU. The company has a Bullish average SA Author's rating.