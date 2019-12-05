Saudi Aramco confirms pricing shares at top of range

Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) says it has priced its IPO at 32 riyals per share ($8.53), the top of its indicative range, but the $1.7T valuation is below the $2T Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman initially targeted.

The price puts Aramco on track to raise $25.6B, marking the IPO the largest in history, and the company could wind up hauling in $29.4B if it exercises its 15% greenshoe option.

Aramco has relied on domestic and regional investors to sell a 1.5% stake after lukewarm interest from abroad, even at the reduced valuation.