Saudi Aramco raises $25B in largest-ever IPO

Dec. 05, 2019 2:27 PM ETSaudi Aramco (ARMCO)ARMCOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor27 Comments
  • Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) says it has priced its IPO at 32 riyals per share ($8.53), the top of its indicative range, but the $1.7T valuation is below the $2T Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman initially targeted.
  • The price puts Aramco on track to raise $25.6B, marking the IPO the largest in history, and the company could wind up hauling in $29.4B if it exercises its 15% greenshoe option.
  • Aramco has relied on domestic and regional investors to sell a 1.5% stake after lukewarm interest from abroad, even at the reduced valuation.
