Noted analyst expects five 2020 iPhone models

Apple (AAPL +1.4% ) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the company will release four OLED iPhone models next fall: a 5.4-inch, two 6.1-inch, and a 6.7-inch.

An iPhone without a Lightning port is expected in 2021.

Kuo expects all four models to include 5G connectivity with the key differences being the screen sizes and camera technology: dual-camera on the back of the 5.4-inch and the lower-end 6.1-inch, and triple-lens setups with time-of-flight 3D sensing tech on the higher-end 6.1 and 6.7-inch.

The noted analyst reiterates his forecast for a low-cost, 4.7-inch iPhone SE 2 in H1 2020. A followup will launch in 2021 alongside the port-free iPhone, which will offer a "completely wireless experience."