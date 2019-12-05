Airbus poised to win order race after selling 222 jets in November

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -0.4% ) is poised to beat Boeing (BA -0.6% ) after booking orders for 222 aircraft in November, driven mainly by the Dubai Airshow.

The company also delivered 77 aircraft to reach 725 so far this year, meaning it must deliver 135 planes in December to reach a recently reduced full-year target of 860 jets.

Airbus sold a total of 940 jets during January-November, or 718 after cancellations, leaving it well ahead of Boeing, which sold 180 jets in the first nine months of the year or 45 after cancellations.