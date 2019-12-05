Whiting Petroleum cut at KeyBanc on continued missteps, high leverage

Whiting Petroleum (WLL -7.3% ) drags along near its lowest levels of the year as KeyBanc downgrades shares to Sector Weight from Overweight, saying the company likely will continue to struggle with execution.

Much of WLL's execution problem is due to weaker than expected well results in the Bakken, high declines at Redtail and much softer commodity price realizations in oil and natural gas liquids, says KeyBanc analyst Leo Mariani.

WLL's financial leverage is well above peers, Mariani says, and notes the company plans to pay down debt with asset sales, "which may be tough right now."

Despite cost-cutting initiatives, Mariani thinks the company could have limited success in achieving its goal of improving free cash flow.

WLL's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.