Cellcom closes tender expecting 307M shekels in proceeds

Cellcom (CEL +2.1% ) has closed its public tender for ordinary shares, series 3 options and series 4 options.

The company got offers for total consideration of about 650M shekels (about $187.6M) and accepted a portion.

It will issue 30.6M ordinary shares, 7.04M series 3 options and 6.43M series 4 options for 1,021 shekels per unit.

Net consideration to be received is about 307M shekels (about $88.6M), with the offering expected to close Dec. 8.

With the participation of Cellcom's controlling shareholder, it will hold about 46.2% of issued and outstanding share capital, and 48.5% of voting rights.