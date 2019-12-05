Tsakos Energy rises on charter extension for LNG carrier
Dec. 05, 2019 3:19 PM ETTsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)TNPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP +3.5%) says it has extended the contract for one of its LNG carriers with "one of the industry's top names" at a higher rate for at least one year and possibly as long as three years, starting in Q1 2020.
- The company expects the extension and new increased rate will generate ~$30M of gross revenues.
- "TEN's diversified fleet of crude, product, shuttle tankers and LNG carriers, provides management with the flexibility to choose the most accretive business in each segment, in today's strong tanker market environment," the company says.