SoftBank Vision Fund 2 eyes Honor investment - CNBC

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) Vision Fund 2 is in talks to invest about $150M in the home healthcare company, according to CNBC sources.

Honor's online tools help connect seniors and their families to caregivers. The company has raised more than $100M in capital.

The investment committee hasn't approved the deal yet, but it would represent the first known investment from the fund.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has told Vision Fund partners looking for deals to focus on companies with a clearer path to becoming profitable. The tightening follows the first Vision Fund's losses in Uber and WeWork.

In July, SoftBank announced plans to raise $108B from a group of backers that included Apple and Microsoft. Sources now say all of the original investors aren't still participating, but SoftBank still plans to raise over $100B.