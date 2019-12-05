Qualcomm unveils processors for budget laptops

Qualcomm (QCOM +0.5% ) unveils the Snapdragon 7c and 8c, processors that will create a new line of ARM chips to power Windows laptops.

The 8c is the new version of the Snapdragon 850 but offering up to 30% improved performance, while the 7c is a new product that's meant for budget laptops. Last year's 8cx will stick around for the high-end performance needs.

Key 8c specs: Kryo 490 CPU, Adreno 675 GPU, integrated X24 LTE modem, and the option to pair with an X55 5G modem.

7c specs: Kryo 468 CPU, Adreno 618 GPU, and X15 LTE modem with no 5G modem option.