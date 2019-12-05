Embraer investor seeks EU block of Boeing deal

European Union's antitrust regulator should block Boeing's (BA -0.9% ) planned purchase of Embraer's (ERJ +0.6% ) commercial passenger jet division or demand hefty concessions, says the head of Brazilian investor group Abradin.

"It is a killer acquisition, not a joint venture," Aurelio Valporto says, referring to deals where companies buy smaller rivals to shut them down.

"Embraer airplanes are competitors of Boeing airplanes. What will be left from Embraer won't survive, and even if it was possible to survive, Embraer wouldn’t be able to produce any aircraft with 50 passengers or more," according to Valporto.

The deal already has been approved by regulators in the U.S., China and Japan; the European Commission launched a full-scale investigation into the deal in October.