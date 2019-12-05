Ulta Beauty +7% after comp sales beat

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) edges past comparable sales expectations with a 3.2% gain in Q3 vs. +3.1% consensus.

Transactions were up 2.3% during the quarter and average ticket was 0.9% higher.

Gross margin was up 40 bps Y/Y to 37.1% of sales vs. 36.8% consensus. The retailer points to improvement in merchandise margins driven by marketing and merchandising strategies and leverage of fixed store costs, which was partially offset by investments in salon services.

Looking ahead, Ulta Beauty sees revenue growth of +10% vs. a prior view for +9% to +12% and 10.4% consensus. EPS $11.93 to $12.03 is anticipated vs. $11.91 consensus.

ULTA +6.60% AH.

