Galapagos completes enrollment in study of GLPG1690 in systemic sclerosis

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) announces the completion of enrollment of 33 subjects in a Phase 2a clinical trial, NOVESA, evaluating GLPG1690 in patients with diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disorder characterized by skin hardening and problems in many organs in the body.

The primary endpoint is the change from baseline in a skin thickness scale called mRSS at week 24 versus placebo.

Topline data should be available in H2 2020.

GLPG1690 is a small molecule inhibitor of autotaxin, an enzyme that is up-regulated in many inflammatory conditions, including fibrosis.